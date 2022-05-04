One Barrel, One Body: Las Vegas Lake Dries Up, Past Crime Reveals

The largest man-made lake in the USA, the lake meadlocated in the middle of the desert covering a large part of the territories of Nevada It’s from Arizonajust 12km from the urban area of Las Vegasthe famous paradise of casinos in the land of Uncle Sam, come losing volume each year. Now in alarming levelsfound scary can give clues about crimes committed many years agoespecially linked the Mafia of gambling.

Some car bodies and other objects are already found in the area. in the last few monthsbut one metallic barrelfound last Sunday (1st), scared authorities and caught the attention of American public opinion. inside the vat made of steel and already corroded by time and the waters of Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found a corpse. In fact, one bonestill dressed with the murder day clotheswhich is assumed to have occurred almost 40 years ago.

THE lieutenant ray spencerwhich conducts investigations into the case of macabre barreltold The New York Times and New York Post newspapers that in mid 1980sone powerful and violent mafia operated in the city of Las Vegasnotably linked to the casinos and to drug trafficking in the rich region. According to him, objects that were along with the victim reinforce the thesis that the murder would have occurred at that timealthough he did not reveal which items were those that made it presumed that it was a crime so old.

with a case complex it’s from difficult solution in the hands, the criminal experts of Las Vegas try to somehow extract DNA fragments of the bone, which is not well preserved after so long submergedwhile the researchers reviewed books with profiles of missing persons in that area between 1980 and nineteen ninety.

Lake Mead empties out accelerated three years ago, especially after the worst drought in 50 years befell already very arid region of Midwest from the USA.