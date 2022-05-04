Prosecutor says he’s ‘sure’ that suspect is guilty

Investigators have found new evidence that potentially incriminates the prime suspect in the disappearance of British child Madeleine McCann 15 years ago, said Hans Christian Wolters, a German prosecutor who has been investigating the case since 2020.

In an interview with Portuguese TV channel CMTV yesterday, Wolters said detectives believe they have found “some facts, some new evidence”, adding: “We are sure that he (Brueckner) is Madeleine McCann’s killer”.

It was not reported what kind of evidence was found.

Convicted of child abuse and drug trafficking, Christian Brueckner, 45, who is behind bars in Germany for raping a woman in the same Portuguese region of the Algarve where Madeleine disappeared in 2007 when she was 3, has been formally identified as official suspect last month.

Christian Brueckner, suspected of involvement in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann Image: Reproduction

The prosecutor announced on April 22 the indictment, at his request, of a suspect in Germany, as part of the investigation “in cooperation with the English and German authorities”.

Brueckner denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance, who disappeared from her hotel room during the family’s vacation.

There was speculation that evidence linked to Madeleine was found in the trailer Brueckner was using at the time of the disappearance. The CMTV journalist asked Wolters if he denied these allegations and he replied, “I don’t want to deny it.”

The trailer has been in the possession of German police since June 2020, when authorities began seeking information about Brueckner.

Wolters, who was not immediately available for comment, said he could not provide details of the ongoing German investigation because the suspect has not yet been informed.