Purple May: month is dedicated to the alert for inflammatory bowel diseases; know symptoms | Federal District

THE ‘ ‘Purple May’ ‘ is considered the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Awareness Month. The campaign aims to alert the population to the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for diseases such as diverticulitis, Crohn’s disease and rectocolitis, the most common among Brazilians.

According to the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology (SBCP), the so-called IBD affects more than 5 million people on the planet. In Brazil, Crohn’s disease and rectocolitis affect between 12 and 55 individuals per 100,000 inhabitants.

Changes in the gut can be signs of illness

UnB research indicates that the zika virus also attacks the intestine and causes inflammation

Rogério Saad-Hossne, coloproctologist and president of the Brazilian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Study Group (GEDIIB), explains that inflammatory bowel diseases are processes that are perpetuated and that need to be controlled for the rest of life, that is, they have no cure.

Symptoms include sudden weight loss, changes in bowel habits, feeling of fullness, abdominal discomfort, and accumulation of gas, for example (learn more below)

”From the moment the patient presents the symptoms, he needs to treat it so that the condition does not evolve. But it is not possible to achieve a cure”, says the doctor.

The campaign purple may, created by the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology (SBCP), the Brazilian Association of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ABCD) and the Brazilian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Study Group (GEDIIB), has an awareness program. Among the activities are 3rd IBD Forumwhich takes place in Brasília, from Wednesday (4).

What are inflammatory bowel diseases?

Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are problems that impair the function of one or more parts of the intestine, which may or may not spread to other areas of the body. The intestine is divided into the small and large intestine, the first of which absorbs most of the solid nutrients ingested.

The large intestine is responsible for capturing approximately 60% of the water and for the formation of feces. In addition, it plays an important role in the production of neurotransmitters.

The most common types of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Ulcerative colitis is aninflammation characterized by ulcers, i.e. sores on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum.

Crohn’s disease is also a chronic inflammatory condition that can harm any part of the digestive tract.

It is common for symptoms to be concentrated in the digestive system. When the disease damages organs in addition to the members of the digestive system, joint pain and ophthalmological injuries may arise.

Sudden considerable weight loss

Changes in bowel habits

Feeling of bloating and abdominal discomfort

Buildup of gases (flatulence)

Swollen belly

Intestinal cramps and other stomach pains

Diarrhea

Constipation (constipation)

blood in the stool

The causes for the diseases are diverse, the most common being from a set of genetic, behavioral and physical factorssays coloproctologist Rogério Saad-Hossne.

Other possible causes are:

Disorders between microorganisms increase the chances of suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases

Lack of fiber and water

Stress, depression and anxiety, which heighten the sensitivity of nerve cells in the gut

Advancing age, which reduces the ability to absorb some nutrients, such as lactose

The importance of early diagnosis

Physician Rogério Saad-Hossne warns of the importance of early diagnosis, which is essential to prevent the worsening of the condition of these diseases, in addition to the need for hospitalizations and surgeries.

”The sooner the patient starts treatment, the better for us to be able to control the disease and avoid worse consequences, such as the removal of parts of the intestine,” says Saad-Hossne.

The expert points out that for the diagnosis to occur more quickly, it is important that people remain attentive to bowel habits. Also, one needs to be alert when there is a break in the bowel cycle, says the doctor.

Thinking of reinforcing the campaigns of the purple mayin this Wednesday (4) will be held in Brasilia, the 3rd ID ForumI, promoted by the Brazilian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Study Group (GEDIIB).

The Forum aims to discuss and promote knowledge with experts and brings together professionals to discuss access to health technologies for IBD (Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis). On Sunday (15), a walk in the City Park is planned.

