Putin orders sanctions against the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering the adoption of retaliatory economic sanctions against the West. The Kremlin reported this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) that the measures are in response to “hostile actions, which contradict international law, by the United States of America, foreign nations, and international organizations”. The information is from the Russian news agency Tass.

The West, according to the Putin government, aimed “illegitimately deprive the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of [seu] property right”.

Russia will ban the export of products and raw materials to those sanctioned. Transactions with foreign individuals and companies affected by the measures will also be prohibited. The document also allows Russians not to comply with obligations signed with the targets of the sanctions and prevents the realization of new business.

The decree does not detail who are affected by the measures. The Russian government has 10 days to compile a list of foreign individuals and legal entities to be sanctioned. The Kremlin has yet to define “additional criteria” for transactions that may be restricted.

Russia is subject to several sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and more Western countries. the european bloc prepare a 6th round of measures against the country. The new package is expected to have embargoes on Russian oil and sanctions against Russian and Belarusian banks, individuals and companies.