Reggie Fils-Aimé says Nintendo of America was forced to release the Game Boy Micro

Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo of America and one of the most popular figures in the video game industry, revealed several news and curiosities in his recent book, called “Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo” , including some funny cases that lived at Nintendo.

One of its revelations is that Nintendo of America was forced to release the Game Boy Micro in 2005 and considers that releasing a new version of the Game Boy Advance after the release of the Nintendo DS was a good example of the rigid mindset that was leaving Nintendo. back.

Reggie worked as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Nintendo of America in 2005 and now says the company had a plan to shut down the GBA line this year with a Black Friday sale to clean up leftover inventory (thanks to VGC for the transcript ). GBA was in decline and NOA wanted all the focus on DS.

However, as NOA was preparing the big promotion for the GBA, they learned that Nintendo of Japan was going to launch Micro and due to the way the company is structured, you know that many people around you already knew this in advance.

“From my perspective, the Game Boy Micro concept had nowhere to go. The hardware was exceptionally small, the buttons were difficult to manipulate for a full-sized adult, and the screen was small. This bucked all consumer electronics trends in create bigger screens,” writes Reggie.

Development continued and Nintendo of America was forced to release the console, but Reggie made his voice heard among fellow executives at the company and shared that “we should have agreed that this product would be a distraction for us in our market and not to introduce or close the project globally. By working together we could have a different ending.”

Reggie says that his goal was to show that Nintendo’s organization and way of acting caused problems for local divisions and the truth is that the Game Boy Micro was launched and failed to captivate players. It sold less than 2 million units during 4 months on the market in 2005.

The following year, Reggie became president of Nintendo of America and says the Game Boy Micro has become a lesson, “the company’s leadership needs constant communication of our priorities.”

Their solution was to set up weekly meetings with the leadership team and constantly assess key priorities and progress made. Reggie says he initially encountered resistance, but quickly realized the benefits and information sharing accelerated, improving the pace of initiatives.

Priorities were set at the start of a new fiscal year and the entire company was in agreement, which allowed him to brief Mr Satoru Iwata to help shape Nintendo’s overall priorities for that year.