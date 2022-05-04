Rhinitis: why there is no cure and how to control stuffy nose and sneezing

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Rhinitis: why there is no cure and how to control stuffy nose and sneezing 3 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

woman blowing her nose

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Up to 84 million Brazilians have rhinitis. Illness is usually worse in childhood and adolescence

“What does it cost to get three guys together in a laboratory and find a cure for rhinitis?”

What seemed to be a humorous outburst by João Zastrow, a Twitter user, turned into a real and thought-provoking doubt about a disease that affects up to 40% of the world’s population (or about 84 million Brazilians) — the post on social media has already had more than 165 thousand likes and 43 thousand shares.

Allergic rhinitis, a condition marked by a stuffy nose, repeated sneezing, itchy face and difficulty breathing, usually worsens in autumn or winter and is related to some environmental triggers, such as dust, pet hair, mites and pollen.

While the treatment has come a long way in the last two or three decades, the truth is that there really is no cure for rhinitis — and many scientists believe that we will never see a definitive solution to this problem.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Minas Gerais reaches three deaths from human rabies in a month | Minas Gerais

One child died diagnosed with human rage last Friday (29), according to the Secretary of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved