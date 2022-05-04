Roma residents adopt curfew as ‘self-protection’ against wild boar invasion | Society

Residents of several districts of Rome, Italy, decided to voluntarily join to a curfew as a “self-protection” measure amidst the wild boar invasion in the city, a problem that has worsened there. on sunday night a woman was attacked by about 8 wild boars while walking her dog on Anneo Lucano street , in Balduina, a neighborhood in the north of Rome. She was thrown to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

The case is just one more in a series of occurrences involving unfortunate encounters between villagers and wild boar. In response to what they see as a lack of effective political action, neighborhood associations are advising people, especially pet owners, not to leave the house alone after 8:30 pm, when the streets are emptier, and help to an eventual accident is scarce.

“At night, if someone falls or gets hurt and no one is around to help, they can remain on the ground for who knows how long,” notes Gianluca Sabino, a resident of Balduina, as reported by The Guardian. an adult, but what if it happens to a child? [dos javalis]even a bite on the leg is enough to put someone’s life at risk”, warned Franco Quaranta, president of a group of residents in the region.

know more

Marta Santangelo, the woman attacked last Sunday, reported that she was approaching a garbage can to dispose of her dog’s feces when she was attacked and thrown to the ground by a “mother” wild boar, which was nearby alongside seven cubs. “She was in my head… I screamed and my dog ​​defended me,” she said.

Animal protection organizations explained that wild boars only attack when they feel threatened. In this case, the wild boar “mother” probably interpreted the woman’s approach as a threat to her food source in the city – the garbage -, or as a danger to her young, considering that there was a dog nearby.

The attack had repercussions in the Italian media and newspapers. In response, the authorities in Rome announced measures to curb the movement of animals, such as fences in the areas of the natural park where wild boars enter the city and regular garbage collection, especially in dumpsters close to the main points of entry for the animals.

Last year, the city of Rome even sued the regional government for what it described as an “invasion of wild boar” and for failing to implement “effective management plans for these animals”. In addition to disturbances in the urban center, animals cause headaches in agricultural plantations north of the city.

On social media, some netizens make fun of the situation. “In Rome, wild boars are forced to evolve. “Not even Darwin would have imagined wild boars reaching an upright position and rummaging through dumpsters with a skill worthy of homo sapiens,” tweeted one user in the post below: