Russia accuses Israel of ‘supporting Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime’ – News

Russia on Tuesday accused Israel of “supporting the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev”, adding to the controversy. provoked by the statement by the head of Russian diplomacy that Adolf Hitler might have “Jewish blood”.

“We pay attention to (Israeli) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s anti-historic statements, which amply explain the current government’s decision to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, history knows tragic examples of cooperation between Jews and Nazis,” the text adds.

Lapid called this Monday (2) “scandalous, unforgivable and a horrible historic mistake” the comments made on Sunday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In an interview on Sunday with an Italian channel, Lavrov said that Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky “presents an argument about what kind of Nazism they could have if he himself is Jewish”.

Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry website, added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

This Tuesday, Russian diplomacy repeated the arguments, stating that “the Jewish origin of the president [Zelenski] is no guarantee of protection against rampant neo-Nazism in the country”.

Russia has repeated several times that it wants to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine, a former Soviet republic ruled by a pro-Western executive, thus justifying the February 24 offensive against the country.

The Russian government also accuses Israel of “ignoring the epidemic of destruction and desecration of monuments of the world’s true righteous: the Red Army soldiers who stopped the Holocaust and saved the Jewish world.”