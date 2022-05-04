Russia announces its withdrawal from the International Space Station

The director general of the Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, announced that Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) program. This means that the Russians must abandon the program even before the orbital laboratory’s retirement, predicted by NASA to take place in 2031.

According to Bloomberg, the announcement was made last Saturday (30), in an interview with Russian state TV. There is no official date for this exit yet, but Rogozin said he will let partners know when it will be a year in advance.

Still in the interview, he stated that participation in the ISS is determined “by the government and the president” and that work on board the station must continue until at least 2024. “The decision has already been made, but we are not obliged to speak publicly”, said Rogozin.

Here comes the Russian Space Station

It is worth remembering that the Russians are developing their own space station, ROSS (acronym for “Russian Orbital Service Station”). The expectation is that the first module will be launched in 2025.

With the launch of ROSS, it is only natural that the Russians will leave the ISS at some point in the future. However, this early departure is motivated by the isolation and sanctions that Russia has been suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

As pointed out by the website space, Rogozin criticizes the sanctions and says they could undermine collaboration between countries. Despite these threats and political tensions, operations on the ISS continue as normal, with no immediate risks to scientific research or the astronauts on board.