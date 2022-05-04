Russia launches missiles by submarine, warns NATO again about sending weapons to Ukraine – News

Russia said on Wednesday it had fired two Kalibrise cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets from a submarine in the Black Sea and reiterated a warning it would seek to target North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) arms shipments to to Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry even published images of the missiles. Russia had previously reported that it had mounted similar attacks from a submarine on April 29.





Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the country “views any NATO transport that arrives in the territory with weapons or materials destined for the Ukrainian army as a target to be destroyed”.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously said it had decommissioned six railway stations in Ukraine that were used to supply Western-made weapons to the country’s forces.





It was not possible to verify the claim, which did not say which weapons were supplied to Ukrainians through these stations. There was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

Chief of staff Valery Gerasimov was seen alongside Shoigu during the defense officers’ meeting. On Monday, the United States said it believed Gerasimov had visited Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region last week, but could not confirm media reports that he was wounded during fighting.





Russian Air Force Makes ‘Z’ Symbol of Ukraine Invasion in Essay Marking Victory Over Nazis

undefined





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.