Russian Orthodox leader scolds Pope for talking about his relationship with Putin, heightens tension between the two churches | World

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, on Wednesday rebuked Pope Francis for a speech by the pontiff criticizing Kirill’s closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Pope told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera on Tuesday that Patriarch Kirill “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”. Kirill is a strong ally of the Russian president and supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Orthodox leader said in a statement that Francis had used “the wrong tone” in referring to him in that way. Kirril called the episode “regrettable”.

“Pope Francis has chosen an incorrect tone. These statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Churches,” the Moscow Patriarchate said in a statement.

The statements raise tensions between the two churches, which have been rehearsing a dialogue. In 2016, the two held a historic meeting in Cuba. A month and a half ago, Francisco and Kirill had spoken on the phone.

Both were scheduled to meet in Israel in June, but last week the Pope announced that he had decided to cancel the meeting after being advised by the Vatican, given Kirill’s stance on the war.