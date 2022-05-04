Scientists create mobile app that can identify Alzheimer’s and ADHD

The diagnosis of some neurological diseases is quite complicated: only after presenting several symptoms will the person seek help, or may even spend a lifetime not knowing what is wrong. To facilitate the process, scientists at the University of California at San Diego, in the United States, created an application that can track disorders and disorders such as ADHD and Alzheimer’s.

Using the front camera of the most modern devices, which has infrared technology to recognize the user’s face, the scientists were able to develop an application that tracks the change in pupil size. Recent studies show that pupil size is linked to the patient’s neurological functions.

This type of examination is currently performed only in laboratories and clinics and requires specialized equipment. The researchers’ idea is to popularize the test. The data from the app was comparable to that found by the machine considered the gold standard for detecting changes in pupil size.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (34) Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are neurodegenerative diseases that mainly affect the elderly population. Conditions are progressive and, over time, the patient becomes more dependent on the care of others.Getty Images ***Elderly and computer It is common that, in the initial stage, the symptoms are confused with the natural aging process. However, family members and close people should be aware of the signs Getty Images ***doctors It is also important to seek help from doctors, because the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of controlling the case and delaying the progression of diseases, as well as increasing the quality of life of patients.disclosure ***elderly-g73b917f75_640 Parkinson’s causes the death of neurons that produce dopamine and play an important role in the locomotor system. Men are the most affectedPixabay ***man-g7d8f2f940_640 The patient’s family members should be alert to the first signs of sluggishness, muscle stiffness, and frequent tremors, which are more characteristic of this condition.Pixabay ***woman-gd073167b3_640 Alzheimer’s, in turn, affects more the female population. It causes the degeneration and death of neurons, which results in the progressive alteration of brain functions.Pixabay ***question-gd12ddc75a_640 The most recurrent consequences are the impairment of memory, behavior, thinking and learning ability.Pixabay ***patient-ge7e79da2d_640 Dementia is progressive and the initial symptoms are well known: memory loss and confusion are the most common. The condition affects up to 25% of people over 85 in BrazilPixabay ***hands-gda2519f21_640 Speech problems and difficulty making decisions are also among the signs. However, there are other subtle signs that can alert to the development of some types of degenerative diseases. Pixabay ***eye-g91c3cc572_640 Vision problems: A study done in the UK by UK Biobank shows that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to have dementiaPixabay ***elderly-agencia-brasil Hearing loss: May be linked to cellular changes in the brain. But vision and hearing loss can lead to social isolation, which has been known for years as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.Brazil Agency ***elderly-couple-g5e4cbfe5e_640 Mood swings: People with early dementia stop finding jokes funny or don’t understand situations they used to find amusing and may have difficulty understanding sarcasm Pixabay ***281948-see-x-important-care-with-oral-health-of-the-elderly-768×512 Gum problems: Research shows that oral health is linked to mental problems and may also be linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and alcoholism – all are also risk factors for dementiareproduction ***man-g2ef0736cd_640 Social isolation: the symptom can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A lack of patience with friends and family and a preference for being alone can be signs of chemical brain problems or lack of vitamins.Pixabay ***ball-g8627c1d0f_640 Other signs that may indicate neurodegenerative diseases are: lack of interest in usual activities, difficulty in performing everyday tasks, repeating conversations or tasks, disorientation in familiar places and difficulty in memorizationPixabay 0

The app is still a prototype and needs to be developed, but the researchers are excited and won an honorable mention for best paper at the ACM Computer Human Interaction Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, a conference.

Elderly participants helped create the interface, which should be simple enough for multiple people to use. The next phase of the study is to test the app with older individuals and those with mild cognitive impairment.

“We hope this opens the door to further explorations of using smartphones to detect and monitor potential health problems earlier,” explains study author Colin Barry to the University of California’s website.

