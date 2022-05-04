Telemedicine will facilitate access to SUS, says author of bill approved by the Chamber

With 300 votes in favor and 83 against, the text is now for approval in the Federal Senate

Image bank/Freepik

One of the advantages of telemedicine is access to specialists who are often concentrated in large centers



The Bill (PL) that regulates the remote medical care in Brazil was approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The text had 300 votes in favor and 83 against and is now going to be approved by the Federal Senate. In addition to doctors, remote care can be done by other health professionals, such as physical therapists, psychologists and nurses, for example. The author of the text, Mrs. Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), says that the modality will facilitate access to the Unified Health System (SUS). “SUS needs to be sustainable. The SUS needs to redemocratize access. Many people wait years in a queue. Many for an exam, for a consultation with a specialist. There are many places where specialist doctors do not exist. So, this bill will be a landmark that can mean the sustainability of the SUS and, indeed, quality access for our population”, she says.

The text provides some points to protect the patient, who needs to consent to the modality. He can also refuse the format and has to have the guarantee with face-to-face service whenever requested. The project also provides for data confidentiality and digital responsibility. According to the proposal, it is mandatory to register with the regional medical councils of the States and of the companies that provide medical services. It will be up to the professional to decide whether or not to use the system. The president of the Alliance for Population Health (Asap), Claudio Tafla, says that telemedicine will increasingly revolutionize the health market. “This will make aspects of primary health care available to all Brazilian health care, more capillarity, more diversification of care, obviously under the LGPD concepts, the General Data Protection Lawand with a lot of discretion and consistency”, he says.

Deputy Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA) took the opposite position, saying that more discussion is needed on the subject. “It is necessary to adapt your text to its ethical rules, it is necessary to protect the consumer, which in this case is the patient. It is life that is at stake. There are people who don’t think about it. And it is necessary to understand the items of Article 26A to ask what is digital responsibility”, she defends. In 2018, the Federal Council of Medicine created a resolution to regulate distance care, but the measure was revoked at the time. Two years later, with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, remote service was essential so that people could continue to be served.

*With information from reporter Camila Yunes