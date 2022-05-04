The return of measles: considered a common childhood disease, it can kill – 04/05/2022

Measles is an infectious disease caused by an RNA virus of the family paramyxoridae, transmitted by secretions from the respiratory tract, as droplets eliminated by coughing, sneezing or talking. It has a transmission rate higher than that of covid-19: it is estimated that each individual with the virus contaminates 12 to 18 people.

Although many consider it a common childhood illness, measles can kill, especially children under 1 year of age. Anyone who lived before the existence of mass vaccination campaigns, in the 1970s and 1980s, must remember that the disease was, for a long time, one of the main causes of mortality and morbidity in childhood.

In 2016, Brazil received the measles elimination certificate from the World Health Organization (WHO), as a result of the national effort to end the disease.

However, in 2018, the virus circulated again in the country, although the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is part of the National Vaccination Calendar and is offered free of charge by the SUS. That year, Brazil recorded 9,325 cases of the disease.

Since then, the situation has only worsened: between 2018 and 2021, there were almost 40,000 cases of measles in the country, with 40 deaths. It is always very sad that there are still children dying from a preventable disease through a vaccine whose effectiveness rate against infection is 97%. The data, however, reveals another aspect: since 2015, Brazil has had a drop in vaccination coverage of all vaccines.

The reasons for the decrease, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), are the lack of information from health professionals about the vaccination schedule; lack of information from the population; lack of trust in government officials, institutions and health professionals; limited opening hours of health posts; misinformation; communication fails; and growth of the anti-vaccination movement.

Research by SBIm itself in partnership with Avaaz showed that 7 out of 10 Brazilians believe in at least inaccurate information about vaccines. The most alarming data, however, reveals that 13% of people failed to vaccinate, at least once, a child in their care, which totals about 21 million people aged 16 years or less without adequate vaccination coverage.

Vaccination hesitation, which cannot be seen as an anti-vaccination movement, in which its members are against vaccination, plays a fundamental role in the decline in measles vaccination coverage. In 2015, 96.1% of the target audience had taken the first dose of MMR and 71.5% had taken the second dose (it is common to see a drop in adherence with vaccines that require more than one dose). In 2021, the national coverage of the first dose of the vaccine was 71%; the second, 50%.

This means that we start the year 2022 with half of the target audience without adequate protection, at a time when measles cases are growing worldwide. Between January and February 2022, there was a 79% increase in the rate of occurrence of the disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), compared to the same period in 2021: there are already more than 17,000 new cases in the world. first two months of this year.

In Brazil, only in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Ministry of Health, 14 cases of the disease have already been diagnosed: 12 in Amapá and 2 in São Paulo. However, the number should be much higher, as there are 98 suspected cases under investigation across the country.

Thus, on 4/27/2022, the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned about the risk of experiencing an epidemic of the disease in places where vaccination coverage is low, such as in Brazil.

The Children and Adolescents Statute (ECA) instituted, in 1990, the mandatory vaccination of children in cases recommended by health authorities. The measles vaccine fits this requirement, but Brazil is the only nation in the Americas to maintain sustained transmission of the measles virus.

It is essential to increase vaccination coverage, because although the vaccine is highly efficient in preventing infection, for all vulnerable people to be protected, vaccination coverage of more than 90% is necessary.

We cannot allow children to still die from diseases for which there is a safe, effective and freely available vaccine. If you haven’t vaccinated your children yet, go to the nearest UBS and regularize the children’s vaccination card.

I also remember that the National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign has already started for children under 5 years old. Until 6/3/22, children aged 6 months to 5 years old must be vaccinated against measles. As for the flu, the target audience list is longer, but children in this age group should also receive the influenza vaccine.

Be sure to protect your family and the entire community.