Three children die from the rabies virus

Three children died from human rabies in the rural area of ​​the Minas Gerais municipality of Bertópolis until this Tuesday (3), confirmed the Health Department of Minas Gerais. A fourth suspected case is under laboratory examination.

Confirmation of the third suspected case was on April 26, in a 5-year-old boy who died on the 27th, the date on which the disease was notified. The information is from Agência Brasil.

“Although the individual had no signs of a bite or scratch by a bat, it was decided to investigate the death as such due to the geographic proximity of the occurrences and the habits of the community”, informed the state health authority. An epidemiological investigation was initiated to identify the circumstances of the contagion.

The first death was of a 12-year-old boy on April 4th. The second confirmed case of the disease was a girl, also 12 years old, notified on April 5, with laboratory confirmation on the 19th of the same month.

On the 13th, the patient had clinical worsening and was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit, dying on April 29th. “Both cases are related to a bite by the same bat,” the secretary said.

Also according to the Health Department, the suspected case was reported on the 21st also in the rural area of ​​Bertópolis. “This is a female patient, 11 years old, who presented nonspecific symptoms such as fever and headache. [dor de cabeça] and, due to her kinship with the second confirmed case, she was notified as a suspect and referred to the referral hospital, where laboratory samples were collected.” The patient remains in a clinical bed, stable and under observation.

Doses of rabies vaccines were sent to the region by the Regional Health Unit of Teófilo Otoni. Until the 28th, 982 people of the 1,037 people in the rural community of Bertópolis had already been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against human rabies.

“Another 802 people have already taken the second dose, with an interval of up to seven days. In the rural community of the neighboring municipality, Santa Helena de Minas, of the 989 people who live there, 593 were vaccinated with the first dose”, he informed. the Health Department.

Vaccines and human anti-rabies serum were also provided to the exposed population, as well as animal anti-rabies vaccine for vaccination of dogs and cats in rural areas.



















