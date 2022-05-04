Time puts Lula on the cover and highlights his possible return to power

“Through social programs, Lula lifted millions out of poverty and transformed the lives of the black majority and the indigenous minority. Bolsonaro dealt a blow to all this”, says the magazine edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – This Wednesday (4th) Time magazine publishes its newest edition that features former president Lula (PT), defined as the “most popular president in Brazil”, on the cover.

“Lula’s second act”, reads the text: “Brazil’s most popular president returns from political exile with a promise to save the nation”. The report says that Lula, at 76, “expected a quieter life away from the halls of power.” “Politics lives in every cell of my body, because I have a cause. And in the 12 years since I left office, I see that every policy I created to benefit the poor has been destroyed.”

“The dream of Brazil that Lula pursued during his presidency from 2003 to 2010 is in tatters, he says. Through progressive social programs, paid for by the boom in Brazilian products such as steel, soy and oil, the Lula government lifted millions out of poverty and transformed the lives of the country’s black majority and indigenous minority. Bolsonaro dealt a blow to all of this, scrapping policies that expanded poor people’s access to education, limited police violence against black communities, and protected indigenous lands and the Amazon rainforest. Covid-19 has already killed at least 660,000 Brazilians. The toll, the second highest in the world, was likely made worse by Bolsonaro, who called the virus a ‘little flu’, dubbed people who followed isolation guidelines ‘idiots’ and refused to take a vaccine and buy doses for Brazilians when they were available”, highlights the article.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Time also mentions the threat that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) poses to Brazilian democracy. “Bolsonaro, a supporter of the country’s 20th-century military dictatorship, has convened mass rallies against judges he dislikes and lashed out at critical journalists. He has also spent months warning about voter fraud in Brazil, in an echo of President Donald Trump’s behavior before the 2020 US elections. In April, he suggested elections could be ‘suspended’ if ‘something abnormal happens’. If he loses, analysts warn, there is likely to be a Brazilian version of the January 6 riot [invasão do Capitólio]. If he wins, Brazilian institutions may not be able to withstand four more years of his government.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Regarding alleged fears of the market with his eventual return to power, Lula says: “I am the only candidate that people should not worry about. [com a política econômica]. Because I’ve been president twice. We don’t discuss economic policies before winning the elections. First, you have to win the elections. You have to understand that instead of asking what I’m going to do, just look at what I’ve done.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The former president also commented on the war between Russia and Ukraine. “‘Two elected heads of state, sitting at the table, looking each other in the eye’, can resolve any differences.” For Lula, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are to blame for the war. “The United States has a lot of political influence. And Biden could have avoided it [a guerra], not incited. He could have participated more. Biden could have flown to Moscow to talk to Putin. That’s the kind of attitude you’d expect from a leader. (…) I see the president of Ukraine, speaking on television, being applauded, being given a standing ovation by all the parliamentarians [europeus]. This guy is as responsible as Putin for the war. Because in war, there is not just one person to blame.”

The PT said it was necessary to renew global institutions. “Today’s United Nations doesn’t represent anything anymore. Governments don’t take the UN seriously today, because they make decisions without respecting it. We need to create a new global governance.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Brazil will once again play a leading role on the international stage,” Lula promised.

Check out a newsletter on the topic:

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING