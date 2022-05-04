Ukraine, West Say Russia Will Declare War on May 9

Ukrainian intelligence said Moscow will hold a military parade in the port city of Mariupol, and a Russian representative is in the region preparing the celebrations; Kremlin denies

Andrey BORODULIN / AFP

The 9th of May will be decisive for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine



Attention to the next steps in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is turned to May 9, a date celebrated by Russia since the end of World War II, when the Nazis of germany. With the date approaching, rumors began to appear about what will happen. On the one hand, the West says it will be the day Russia declares war on Ukraine – so far the Russians classify what is happening as a “military operation”. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace declared that Vladimir Putin “is laying the groundwork to be able to say ‘look, now it’s a war against the Nazis, and what I need is more people'”. On the other hand, the Kremlin denies that this will actually happen. This Wednesday, the 4th, during a daily press conference, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this “is absurd”.

This statement comes just after Ukrainian intelligence service reported that the Russians are preparing to celebrate the May 9 holiday in the devastated southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Moscow would have chosen the besieged port city for this celebration instead of Donetsk – a region located in the east of the country and recognized as independent by Putin on February 21. Ukrainian intelligence states that “Sergey Kirienko, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration and responsible for the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, has arrived in the devastated city of Mariupol”. The main task of this employee of Vladimir Putin is to prepare the “ceremonial celebrations” for May 9 in Mariupol, after abandoning the idea of ​​having them in the occupied city of Donetsk. The acts would include a military parade.

Mariupol is one of the cities most devastated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has lasted three months. The city, which is on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, and which is also part of Donetsk, initially had a population of almost half a million. It is completely devastated and, according to Ukrainian authorities, 10,000 civilians still remain in the region waiting to be released. The place is without water, food, electricity and basic products. The Russians say they have already gained control of the entire city, with the exception of the Azovstal steel mill. Ukrainian authorities do not check.