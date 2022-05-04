‘Ukraine will be free’, Boris Johnson tells Kiev parliament

According to prime minister, UK will send military equipment to the country valued at more than 300 million pounds sterling

The United Kingdom will send new military equipment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (3.May.2022). The aid is valued at more than 300 million pounds sterling – equivalent to R$ 1.9 billion.

“Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free”, Johnson said during a speech by videoconference before the Ukrainian Parliament. He took the opportunity to criticize Vladimir Putin and call “illegal” the Russian president’s campaign to seize and hold Ukrainian lands.

“They are committing war crimes, and their atrocities arise wherever they are forced to retreat — as we have seen in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and many other places.”he said. “We in the UK will do what we can to hold them accountable for these war crimes.”

The aid package includes electronic warfare and GPS jamming equipment, a counter-battery radar system, and thousands of night vision devices.

Johnson said he always believed the Ukrainian people would resist the attacks, highlighting the “courage of lions” of the country’s soldiers. According to him, Ukrainian forces are fighting at a 3-to-1 disadvantage.

The prime minister also claimed that Ukraine was able to destroy the myth of Putin’s invincibility, writing one of the most glorious chapters in the country’s military history and life.