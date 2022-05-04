Understand what makes the air ticket have the price seen on the screen at the time of purchase





A few years ago, it was quite common to find possibilities to travel by plane at much cheaper prices, or at least equivalent to a bus journey between the same places.

However, with the recent changes in the world economic scenario as a result of the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, what you see are the prices of air tickets rising in a way that has not been seen for a long time.

But, after all, what are all the factors that influence the definition of the price? It is quite common to make the association of the cost of fuel or the dollar quote, but there is much more involved, including, for example, the amount that passengers are willing to pay for an air ticket on a route and at a given time. .

Who explains all the details, in the video below, is Peter Biondi, professor of airline management and marketing, consultant and journalist in aviation, who has extensive experience in the subject.

Biondi is also known for being part of the team that makes content available on the Brazilian channel “ASA Aviation” on YouTube.



