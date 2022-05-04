US Supreme Court Confirms Abortion Document Is ‘Authentic’ But Not ‘Final’ – News









The United States Supreme Court confirmed this Tuesday (3) the authenticity of a internal document that suggests the end of the constitutional right to abortion in the countrypublished by Politico, but stressed that it does not represent the “final” decision of the highest American Court.

In a note, the president of the Court, Justice John Roberts, added that he had ordered an investigation to discover the origin of the leak, considered an extraordinary and unprecedented violation of institutional protocol.

For the magistrate, “this betrayal” aims to “undermine the integrity of the operations” of the court.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court after the appointment of three justices by former President Donald Trump is due to make a long-awaited decision before June 30 on a Mississippi law that limits the legal term for abortion.

At a hearing in December, conservative justices seemed inclined to use this case to reverse, at least in part, the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion.

“We believe that Roe v. Wade should be overturned” and that the right to abortion “is not protected by any provision of the Constitution,” Alito maintains in the 98-page document.

