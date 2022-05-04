USA: Early May is the wettest and coldest in 30 years and could still…

Although the behavior of the grain market on the Chicago Stock Exchange does not reflect, this Tuesday (3), the delay in planting the 2022/23 crop in the United States, the bulletin reported by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) at the end of afternoon of this Monday (2) shows that the fieldwork signals considerable concerns. After all, the sowing rates far from the average of the last five years – and in relation to last year, when there was record planting speed in the country – are the result of excessively rainy weather in important regions for the production of soybeans, corn and wheat in the North. American. And the maps continue to indicate conditions that are still very humid for this new month that is starting.

“After two years of rapid planting in 2020 and 2021, the weather so far this season has been less favorable for the Corn Belt,” say WeatherTrends 360 experts. It was the wettest beginning of May in 30 years in the United States, with the highest volumes of precipitation reaching the Corn Belt more intensely at the end of the last week and beginning of this, giving only a few dry days to North American producers so that they could move forward with the new crop.

In addition to the heavy and constant rains, low temperatures are also a concern, although the updated maps are starting to signal an increase in the same in the coming weeks. April 2022 was the coldest in four years and the seventh since 1992 for the Corn Belt as a whole, but particularly in the north of the belt.

“Cold soil temperatures and wetter weather contributed to a delay in the start of the planting season compared to the last two years and the average of the last five. Snowfall was greater than last year in the north of the belt, with particularly heavy snowfalls and blizzards in North Dakota,” explains WeatherTrends 360.

The map below shows the forecast for the period May 1-7, with rainfall on the left and temperatures on the right:

Maps: WeatherTrends 360

Also according to the international consultancy, this pattern of still low temperatures should continue, at least, until the 7th. And just as the beginning of May is the wettest in 30 years, it is also the beginning of the coldest month in the same interval.

“Corn planting is very late (…) The picture is very clear: the further north, the slower the speed”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities. “Historically, the relationship between delay and productivity is negative, more delay, less productivity, as well as the final area. Depending on the region, after May 15th, agricultural insurance drops 1 bushel of coverage for each additional day of delay. , which discourages the completion of the total area desired by the producer. However, this depends a lot on prices and also on weather conditions. Historically, the reduction occurs in very rainy years, a pattern that NOAA is reinforcing for this month of May. “, complete.

Maps from NOAA, the official weather service for the United States, show that the month of May is expected to see above-average rainy days in key grain producing states such as Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Wisconsin. and a strip of Illinois, as shown in the image below, in the areas colored in green:

Map: NOAA

Over the same period, NOAA brings the map with the forecast for temperatures showing that they could be below average in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and northern Illinois, as indicated by the areas in blue on the map below:

Map: NOAA

“The biggest problem is undoubtedly the superficial root development in years when moisture is abundant at first, leaving the plant more susceptible to a hot July, a pattern that NOAA maps also show”, adds the market analyst at Agrinvest.

And although the market reaction is still not very expressive in view of the delay that is already drawing for this beginning of the 2022/23 crop in the United States, the warning signs continue to light up. And this is even because there is a huge expectation about the new North American season after the losses recorded in the 2021/22 crop in South America – corn and soybeans – and the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which took market a good part of the global supply of corn with the Ukrainian structures completely compromised.

“It’s certainly too early in the beginning of the season for markets to be overly concerned about the progress of soybean planting. Currently, markets seem busier with corn planting progress than soybean planting. But, there are enough fundamental bullish forces at play in the market for Tuesday’s losses to be quickly reversed in the coming days”, say analysts at the international portal The Farm Futures.