VIDEO: Ukrainian drone Bayraktar TB2 makes two more “victims” – Cavok Brasil

On Monday, a Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s military chief said.

“Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed this morning near the island of Zmiinyi,” Chief of Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Through a video, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine alleges that a TB2 drone blew up two boats of project 03160 (code “Raptor”) near Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island, or Serpent Island, in the western Black Sea and around 20 km off the coast of Ukraine.

Project 03160 “Raptor” patrol boats were developed by the design office of JSC Leningrad Shipyard Pella under instructions from the Russian Navy. The boats are designed for patrolling and transferring troops in the coastal zone of the seas, straits and river estuaries during the day and at night at a maximum distance of up to 100 miles from the base.

Raptor-class boats can also be used to readily transport up to 20 Marines, intercept and detain small targets, and conduct search and rescue operations in the areas they patrol.

***BREAKING*** Credible drone imagery shows #Ukrainian forces hitting two #Russian Navy Russian Navy Raptor (or BK-16/18 assault boats – all like Swedish CB-90). Possibly linked, two of these were seen heading towards Snake Island / Ukraine on April 27. Might be same pair pic.twitter.com/S6v6qMeWCj — HI Sutton (@CovertShores) May 2, 2022

The Project 03160 patrol boat is armored and equipped with a remotely operated weapons station with a 14.5mm machine gun and two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine guns on mounts. The boat is 16.9 meters long and 4.1 meters wide and has three crew. She can develop a speed of up to 50 knots.

The TB2 drone is already something of a signature weapon of the war in Ukraine, its prominence sustained by a certain propaganda campaign. The video showing the boats disappearing appears to match that collected by the TB2’s electro-optical sensors. While there is no independent verification of the use of TB2s in this incident, it is difficult to see which other platforms may have been responsible.

The TB2 drone is typically armed with the Turkish-made MAM series of small laser-guided bombs, examples of which are seen under the TB2’s wings in the video released by the Ukrainian military, although this is very likely to be archival footage rather than of having been taken during the course of the mission. Below is an extended version of the video.

The Clash Report channel (likely linked to the Turkish government) posted a longer video of the TB2 strikes on the two Raptor fast-attack craft near Snake Island this morning. https://t.co/pJ8LhFAtE5 pic.twitter.com/moZgFIcW8i — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 2, 2022

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the complaint.