Wellness #141: Depression – How To Recognize It And Where To Treat It | podcast

For the first time, Vigitel, an annual survey on health in the capitals, carried out with more than 27,000 people, brought numbers of depression among Brazilians. And they are impressive: on average 11.3% of Brazilians report a medical diagnosis of depression, a number well above the average indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for Brazil, which is 5.3%. The survey also showed that, on average, there are more people in the country with depression than with diabetes!
Vigitel showed in numbers what is discussed in conversation circles and social networks: the pandemic actually contributed to worsening the mental health situation of Brazilians and at all ages and levels of education. Women are still the most affected.
In today’s episode of the Wellness Podcast, we will understand the causes of this problem, how it manifests itself in everyday life and, above all, where to seek help. Depression is a disease and it has treatment. Let’s explain the step by step to get free treatment by SUS.
The one who talks to us is Deborah Malta, a doctor, epidemiologist, professor at the UFMG School of Nursing. She has coordinated Vigitel and was director of Chronic Diseases at the Ministry of Health for 12 years. And Joana Marczyk, psychotherapist and psychiatrist, works at CAPS (Psychosocial Care Center) in São Paulo.
