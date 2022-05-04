Wellness #141: Depression – How To Recognize It And Where To Treat It | podcast

For the first time, Vigitel, an annual survey on health in the capitals, carried out with more than 27,000 people, brought numbers of depression among Brazilians. And they are impressive: on average 11.3% of Brazilians report a medical diagnosis of depression, a number well above the average indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for Brazil, which is 5.3%. The survey also showed that, on average, there are more people in the country with depression than with diabetes!