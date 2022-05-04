Why do Ukrainians call Russian soldiers ‘orcs’?

In an April 19 statement, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai claimed that Kreminna, a city in eastern Ukraine, was under the control of “orcs”. The word, used by Ukrainians to refer to Russian soldiers, has been on the news since the war began on February 24.

The expression came from the work of the British writer JRR Tolkien (1892-1973), written between 1937 and 1949, and was taken from Anglo-Saxon. It means “monster”.

The fantasy stories, especially in “The Lord of the Rings”, take place in imaginary time and space, but they were inspired by real life and evoke moments experienced by Tolkien during the First World War.

According to Tolkien, it is a mythological Europe, the Third Age of Middle-earth, inhabited by humans and other races, including elves, dwarves, hobbits and orcs.

Orcs are the most common villains in the writer’s mythology, a race of subservient creatures created by Melkor, a fictional character in the saga. They are part of a previously existing but corrupted way of life.

Portrayed as unhappy creatures, they are beings who hate everyone, including themselves and their masters, whom they serve only out of fear.

Hence the comparison with the Russians, made by the Ukrainians.

In “The Hobbit”, Tolkien indicates that orcs are always hungry and therefore eat all kinds of meat, including that of men and horses.

In “The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers (the movie)”, the orcs who capture Merry and Pippin argue over whether or not to eat the hobbits.

Unlike elves, a chain of ancestors, orcs don’t tend to do beautiful things—they only manage to create tools to injure and destroy their tormentors.

While not evil by nature, they are culturally and mentally predisposed to darkness and evil.

Orcs also feature in “The Hobbit”, a book before “The Lord of the Rings”, and in “The Silmarillion”, one of the last books published after Tolkien’s death.

Origin and types of orcs

The orcs would have been made of stone and slime and animated by spells from a character named Morgoth.

There were, according to the author, three types of race:

common orcs, who fear the sun, inhabit caves, are organized into tribes, and tend to attack men.

the Uruk-hai, who were bigger and stronger;

the half-orcs, a creation considered hideous and a mixture of men and orcs, but who, although smaller in number, are as cunning and deadly as the others.

As for the physical archetype, they were described as humanoid creatures, ugly and, in general, smaller than humans.

Many, by the way, resemble apes, with long arms and bowed backs and legs. As they descend from resurrected bodies, they carry in their bodies black and sour blood, according to the author.

In one of his letters, Tolkien defines them as follows: “[…] Are (or were) stocky, broad, with a flat nose, faded skin, and slanted eyes […]”.

In the film adaptations of the eponymous work of “The Lord of the Rings”, Peter Jackson mentions equivalent characteristics about the common orcs.

Although Tolkien does not elaborate on the culture and customs of the orcs, it is known that they heal wounds and have very efficient armor — albeit inferior to that of elves and dwarves. In addition to using poisoned arrows and blades, they sang bizarre songs and could create torture machines.

The orcs had no language of their own, but they kept words from several other languages.

Still, each tribe developed different dialects among themselves and used Westron, the general language, if necessary. Some words come from the Black Tongue of Mordor, which came into widespread use in the Third Age, when the character Sauron regained power.