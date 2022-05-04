Why Justin Bieber Can’t Buy Ferraris Anymore

Ferrari has announced that it has banned singer Justin Bieber from buying new models of its cars. This follows a series of negligences by the pop music star with his Ferrari 458. It all started when he parked the vehicle next to a nightclub in Beverly Hills and left it there for two weeks.

Bieber pissed Ferrari off even more later, painting the 458 a different shade of blue to replace the original white at a prep in California that was not affiliated with the brand.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Then, still dissatisfied with the model, he auctioned the car. These last two acts violate Ferrari’s code of ethics, which prohibits owners from repainting models and auctioning them off without authorization. Thus, the Canadian singer entered the automaker’s unwanted list.

Like Bieber, other celebrities have also been banned by Ferrari for misconduct. The list has names like boxer Floyd Mayweather, actor Nicolas Cage, socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper 50 Cent.

Justin Bieber is a big fan of unique cars, with his garage containing Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Maserati models. In addition to the 458, Bieber still had an F430 in his collection.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.