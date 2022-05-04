Woman struggles during own funeral, is taken to hospital and dies ‘again’ – News

A funeral in Peru became a complete uproar after some in attendance heard thumps coming directly from the coffin. It was Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, who had been presumed dead and was barely buried alive.

The dramatic event took place on April 26 in Lambayeque. Rosa had been the victim of a serious car accident, which killed her brother-in-law and left three nephews in serious condition.

But Rosa was still alive, and she began to struggle as relatives carried the coffin to the funeral. They lifted the lid shortly after and noticed that Rosa was conscious inside.





Rosa was taken to a hospital, still inside the coffin. There, she was kept alive for a few hours, before dying permanently, much to the sadness of her relatives.





After the two tragic goodbyes, the family demands a police investigation, to find out the reasons for her being declared dead for the first time.

According to the Buenos Días Perú program, continuing her treatment in the hospital could have saved Rosa’s life, as the cause of death was a very low blood oxygen saturation — something that can be controlled by hospital equipment.





“We want to know why my niece moved yesterday when we took her to be buried,” an aunt of Rosa’s, who was not named, told the TV show.



