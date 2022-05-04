Xiaomi S1 Active: smart watch starts to be sold in Brazil

In the last month, the Xiaomi presented the smart watch Xiaomi S1 Active to consumers around the world, and this Monday (2), the Chinese manufacturer started sales of the wearable device in Brazil for R$ 1.9 thousand.

The watch offers up to 117 workout modes, dual GPS, oximeter, Strava compatibility and water resistance. With the features, the user can monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress and sleep quality — there are also specific features for women’s health.

Dual GPS combines two satellite navigation systems.Source: Xiaomi

The smart watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, a battery that lasts up to 12 days, according to the company, Bluetooth 5.2 and a metal frame. In addition, the device has a dedicated button for quick access and automatically recognizes the training modes most used by the user.

Xiaomi S1 Active in Brazil

Like other watch models, you can answer calls through the S1 Active’s speaker, bluetooth and microphone — and also use it to control other devices remotely through the Alexa voice assistant.

On average, magnetic charging of the device lasts about 2 hoursSource: Xiaomi

“The sporty design is robust, modern, casual and goes with everything. The user can customize the gadget, choosing from more than 200 watchfaces available in the Mi Fitness app to decorate the screen.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is available in white, black and blue, in addition to offering bracelets in green, orange and yellow. The device is already being sold at the brand’s official store for R$ 1,899.99, but can also be found in other national stores.