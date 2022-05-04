Yasmin Brunet Talks Mental Health Issues: ‘I Had Depression At 13’ | celebrities

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Yasmin Brunet Talks Mental Health Issues: ‘I Had Depression At 13’ | celebrities 4 Views


Yasmin Brunet talks about the importance of taking care of yourself mentallyPlayback / Instagram

Published 03/05/2022 13:42 | Updated 05/03/2022 14:30

Rio – Yasmin Brunet used Instagram to answer curiosities from her fans, this Tuesday morning. The model exposed the challenges she faces in the field of mental health and said that talking about it is very important.

“I think it’s super important. I have anxiety, insomnia, I had depression at age 13 and sometimes after that. We should talk more and more about mental health. It can’t be taboo,” he said.

Yasmin replied that he was not needy to a follower who questioned about the subject and took the opportunity to vent about the malicious comments he heard and still hears, after the end of his marriage with surfer Gabriel Medina.

“I, honestly, was impressed by how the vast majority of Brazilians are sexist, especially women. It’s very difficult to be a woman in Brazil. I confess that I’m also getting fed up. respect. It’s done”, he said.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How much does the ex-BBB treatment cost outside the SUS?

As part of the rehabilitation process after the accident he suffered in March, former BBB …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved