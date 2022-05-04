Yasmin Brunet Talks Mental Health Issues: ‘I Had Depression At 13’ | celebrities



Yasmin Brunet talks about the importance of taking care of yourself mentally – Playback / Instagram

Yasmin Brunet talks about the importance of taking care of yourself mentallyPlayback / Instagram

Published 03/05/2022 13:42 | Updated 05/03/2022 14:30

Rio – Yasmin Brunet used Instagram to answer curiosities from her fans, this Tuesday morning. The model exposed the challenges she faces in the field of mental health and said that talking about it is very important.

“I think it’s super important. I have anxiety, insomnia, I had depression at age 13 and sometimes after that. We should talk more and more about mental health. It can’t be taboo,” he said.

Yasmin replied that he was not needy to a follower who questioned about the subject and took the opportunity to vent about the malicious comments he heard and still hears, after the end of his marriage with surfer Gabriel Medina.

“I, honestly, was impressed by how the vast majority of Brazilians are sexist, especially women. It’s very difficult to be a woman in Brazil. I confess that I’m also getting fed up. respect. It’s done”, he said.