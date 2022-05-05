48% of psychologists have a diagnosed mental disorder, says survey – Revista Galileu

+



48% of psychologists have a diagnosed mental disorder, research says (Photo: Alex Green/Pexels)

From sports and entertainment celebrities like Simone Biles, Ariana Grande and Ryan Reynolds to ordinary social media users on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, more people are speaking out publicly about mental health.

However, students and professionals from all walks of life have long been advised that talking openly about their own mental health experiences risks negative judgment from co-workers and supervisors, which can harm their careers. Ironically, even mental health professionals are advised to hide their own experiences with mental illness.

This culture of silence runs counter to what psychologists know to be true about fighting stigma: that talking openly about mental health can help reduce stigma and encourage others to seek help.

Stigmatizing outspokenness about mental illness can also result in systemic discrimination and exclusion from the mental health professions of people who can make valuable contributions to the field – despite or because of their unique mental health experiences.

We are a doctoral candidate and an assistant professor of clinical psychology who have experienced mental illness. In a recent study, we explored how common mental health issues are among clinical psychologists and interns and whether these issues have affected them professionally.

In a related commentary, we and our psychology colleagues openly wrote about our own experiences with mental illness to show others that success in mental health careers is possible for people who are currently living or have lived with mental illness.

Psychologists are people too

In a peer-reviewed study, nearly 1,700 psychology faculty members and interns completed an online survey that asked about their mental health experiences. This is the largest study to date of rates of mental illness in graduate programs that train clinical, counseling, and school psychologists.

Our survey asked participants two separate questions: whether they have ever experienced “mental health difficulties” and whether they have ever been diagnosed with a mental illness by a professional. Asking both questions was important because some mental health difficulties are not labeled as specific conditions and not all respondents may have access to a mental health professional who could make a formal diagnosis.

More than 80% of all respondents reported having mental health difficulties at some point and 48% reported having a diagnosed mental illness. These rates are similar to rates of mental illness in the general population.

Our findings show that far from being immune to the conditions they treat in others, psychologists deal with mental health difficulties or illnesses just as much as their patients.

Mental illness is the leading cause of disability worldwide. This fact may partly explain why there is a stigma among psychology professionals about disclosing them: some may view mental illness as an insurmountable handicap to being effective in researching mental illness or treating it in others.

However, in our survey of psychology professors and interns, 95% of respondents with mental health difficulties reported having “none” or “mild” work problems related to these experiences. More than 80% of people with diagnosed mental illness reported the same.

This finding highlights that experiencing mental illness is in no way a barrier to being a capable and effective psychologist.

Stigma as a barrier to inclusion

Through another future study, we identify some of the structural barriers within clinical psychology that may discourage psychologists from talking about their own mental illness.

A major barrier is that – again, ironically – stigma around mental illness exists within the mental health profession. We have found that psychologists and interns with mental illness can be unfairly viewed as damaged, incompetent, or difficult to work with by their peers. We base this conclusion on our personal experiences in the profession, combined with the large body of research on the dynamics of mental illness disclosure.

Previous research has found that sharing one’s mental health difficulties, disability or illness in a training setting can result in the loss of professional opportunities, such as being hired or promoted or winning an award.

However, research also shows that sharing one’s mental illness can open up other opportunities to receive support and accommodations at work, such as adjusting work tasks, work schedules, and time and performance expectations.

The lived experience counts

As therapists who have worked with hundreds of clients, we’ve found that our struggles with mental health help us understand and empathize with the challenges our patients face.

Research suggests that we are not alone. Studies show that therapists can use their experiences to inform how they work with clients. In fact, some widely used and scientifically supported therapies have been developed by psychologists with lived experience in mental health – such as “dialectical behavior therapy”, which aims to help clients live in the moment, deal with stress and emotions in a healthy and healthy way. improve relationships.

As research scientists, we have found that our mental health experiences not only inform our ideas, but also help us effectively deal with the inevitable setbacks that accompany a profession defined by endless hours of data collection, grant writing, and a culture of publishing or publishing. perish.

Having personal experience with mental health challenges reminds us why our work is meaningful and worthwhile: helping and improving the lives of real people dealing with real trauma and real emotional struggles.

Psychologists “come out of the closet” proud

While we’ve chosen to make our struggles public, we’re not saying that others like us should feel they should speak out about it – or that all psychologists should have mental health experiences to treat patients or do research effectively.

Instead, we believe that psychologists who have chosen to speak out about their mental illness can use their positions to de-stigmatize openness about these health issues – to other mental health professionals as well as the patients they see.

* Andrew Devendorf, clinical psychology researcher at the University of South Florida, and Sarah Victor, professor of Clinical Psychology at Texas University of Technology, both in the United States. The text was originally published in English on The Conversation.