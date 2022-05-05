70th day and the fear of the entry of Belarus

Russia’s ally, Belarus began military exercises this Wednesday (4), raising fears in Ukraine that it may be called to act in the invasion of the country, which today completes 70 days.

“We do not rule out that the Russian Federation may at some point use the territory of Belarus, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, against Ukraine,” said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian State Border Service.

Before the invasion, Russian soldiers had already carried out military exercises in Belarus, and even used the country as a corridor to attack certain parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities, on the other hand, consider themselves “ready” in the event of further attacks from other neighbors.

There is also concern about Moldova, where the Transnistria region, dominated by Russian separatists, is experiencing moments of tension amid conflicts and attacks. The fear of Ukraine and of Western countries, such as the United States, is that the country will also be dragged into the war.

official war

Yesterday (3), the American CNN had already informed that there are plans for Russia to formally announce a war against Ukraine next week. The date chosen, May 9, marks the defeat of the Nazis in the Soviet Union in 1945. The “denazification of Ukraine” was one of the arguments used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to start the confrontation.

So far, Putin has avoided using the term “war” and has called the conflict a “special operation.”

oil import

In the sixth package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the conflicts, the European Union today proposed banning the import of Russian oil. The proposal is that the veto be done gradually, within a period of six months.

“Maximizing pressure on Russia while minimizing the impact on our economies,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Azovstal and the offensive in the east

Ukraine says Russia continued air strikes on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the last stronghold of Russian resistance in the city.

The Russian government denies that it is attacking the complex; over the weekend, at least 100 civilians were evacuated.

Check out other records made on the 70th day of conflict:

In Borodianka, 20 civilian bodies were found after partial occupation by Russian forces;

The UK Ministry of Defense announced today that 22 Russian tactical groups are moving in Izium (Kharkiv region) heading towards Donbass;

Russia said it used submarines to fire two missiles at Ukrainian targets in the Black Sea;

The Russian Defense Ministry also claims to have shut down six Ukrainian railway stations that were being used to transport weapons from Western countries.

Image: UOL Art

With information from AFP, ANSA and Reuters.