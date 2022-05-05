Advantages of asparagus: understand the health benefits of this traditional food

São Paulo, May 5, 2022, by Gabriel Morais — Find out today on Agro Notícias all about the benefits of asparagus for your health and well-being. Thus, you will be able to take advantage of everything it provides and guarantee more quality of life. But, first of all, don’t forget to check out other posts on the site with the most diverse news.

Asparagus is a very famous vegetable, widely used in European cuisine, especially in England, Germany and France. The Romans consumed this food a lot, especially the emperor, and they took advantage of the benefits of asparagus. Currently, China is the largest producer of this vegetable in the world, exporting to several countries. So today you will learn more about the advantages it brings to your health.

Asparagus benefits for your health and well-being

As Fabiana Gonçalves da Uol shows on January 19, 2022, asparagus is full of positive points for health. In this sense, the benefits are diverse and it is easy to plant, so you can easily have it at home. So, today we bring you some of the main benefits of asparagus so you know more about how it can improve your health.

Asparagus strengthens the body’s immune system, preventing the spread and entry of new diseases. In addition, it helps in the production of collagen which is good for skin and bone health. Finally, it contains a lot of zinc and selenium, important substances against diseases such as anemia, being very nutritious.