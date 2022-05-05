After prices frozen in the pandemic, health plans project the biggest adjustment in 21 years

After 2 years of freezing and decrease in monthly fees for health insurancea ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) should indicate the percentage of readjustment for 2022 this month. The estimate is for an increase of 15.7%, the highest percentage since 2000.

The projection is from FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health), based on the adjustment methodology adopted by the ANS and with information from the operators. The IESS (Institute of Supplementary Health Studies) and Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) also estimate a double-digit increase in individual health plans.

“The calculation considers the variation of assistance expenses with assistance to the beneficiaries of health plans, the variation by age group and the efficiency of the operator”, explains the federation.

The rise in inflation directly impacts the readjustment, according to FenaSaúde, such as the price of medicines and medical supplies, the strong resumption of elective procedures, the impact of long-term Covid treatments and the incorporation of new mandatory coverage to health plans, such as medications and procedures.

“Still, in the last two years, the IPCA increased from 16% and the medication readjustment, 22%, compared to 6.22% of individual health plans, if the readjustment projections for 2022 are confirmed, and considering the negative readjustment of 8.19%, in 2021”, said the federation in a note.

The ANS also informed in a note that the maximum percentage of adjustment to be authorized for individual or family plans is being calculated and will be released by the agency after completion of the calculations and manifestation of the Ministry of Economy. “There is still, therefore, a date set for the disclosure of the index”, he says.

In 2020, plans were frozen because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, for the first time, the ANS defined a discount of 8.19% in tuition fees. The decision was motivated by the drop in demand resulting from the period of isolation in the pandemic, because of social distance, many Brazilians postpone the search for non-emergency medical services.

For Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, a lawyer specializing in law and health and president of Anab (National Association of Benefit Administrators), the pandemic caused the contrast of high demand for emergency care and reduction in demand for electives.

“The sector absorbed the impact of medical costs and inflation in this period. The negative 2021 readjustment reflected an abnormally low utilization of health plans in 2020, when many elective procedures were postponed in the first wave of covid-19 in Brazil. On the other hand, as medical expenses soared in 2021, which is reflected in the price increase for the 2022 cycle, there are already financial studies that predict an increase of up to 15%, which may exceed the highest percentage ever applied of 13.57 % in 2017”, says Toledo.





