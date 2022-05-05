After the death of a police officer by a jararaca bite in MT, the defense asks that Saúde supply the hospital with antivenom in 15 days

ANTIOPHIDIC SERUM | 04/05/2022 10h 22min



Measure was requested after a criminal police officer was bitten by a pit viper – Photo: Thiago Malpighi



The Public Defender’s Office of Mato Grosso, in Campo Verde-MT139 km from Cuiabá, asked the state and municipal Health Departments to supply the local Municipal Hospital with doses of anti-ophidic serum against jararaca snakebite, in sufficient quantity to meet the needs of the population within 15 days.

The measure, requested by letter, seeks to prevent deaths such as that of the criminal police officer, Luciene Santos, 44 years old, which took place on April 25.

She was bitten by a pit viper in rural Campo Verde-MTas the municipality does not have the antivenom for the species in its network, Luciene was taken to Rondonópolis, 138 km from her city.

Upon admission to the Regional Hospital of Rondonopolis, however, the doctors reported that she already had kidney complications and needed an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The day after the bite, her condition only got worse and the agent couldn’t resist.





Criminal police officer was bitten by a pit viper in the house where he lives – Photo: Reproduction

Poison

To prevent the venom from spreading through the bloodstream and causing death, it is necessary to use an antivenom, right after the bite.

The product works to block poisoning and organ failure.

Craft

In the letter sent to the State, the public defender who works in the region, Tânia Vizeu, says that guaranteeing the supply of serum in the city is essential to save lives, given the serious statistics.

Tania also requests official data from the state on the number of people who have been bitten by snakes, by species, in the last five years in Campo Verde-MT; how many were victims of venomous animal bites in general; how many needed snakebite serum for jararaca and if it was necessary to ask for help in other municipalities.

To the Municipal Health Department, the defender asks you to inform which place the municipality occupies in the state and national ranking of snakebite records; what are the reasons for not having the jararaca poison blocker in place; what measures the municipality has already taken to solve the problem of lack of medication accessible to local residents; what is the reason for not having it yet and how many doses would be necessary to ensure the safety of residents of urban and rural areas.

Sentence Ignored

One of the victims of a jararaca bite in Campo Verde-MT is a 7-year-old child, bitten by the snake when he was a nine-month-old baby. He lives in the countryside of Campo Verde-MT with the family, and survived thanks to the antivenom, available at the time. However, she suffered a deformity in the index finger of her left hand that tends to atrophy the nerve, permanently, if not operated.

The need for surgery was indicated by orthopedic doctors who treated the victim in 2017, after the child was treated with physiotherapy and other alternatives, without being able to correct the problem. Since then, the boy’s mother has tried, without success, for the Unified Health System (SUS) to provide the surgery to correct her son’s finger.

Source: G1 MT