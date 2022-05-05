Almost 250 approved in the PB Health Foundation contest are summoned | Paraíba

It was published in the edition of this Wednesday (4), of the Official Gazette of the State (DOE), the third notice of call of the approved ones of the public contest of the Paraibana Foundation of Management in Health (PB Saúde). Almost 250 professionals must submit documents for admission, through an electronic form, from 8:00 am on Thursday (5) to 11:59 pm on Monday (9).
- See the list of summoned from page 3
- Electronic form for sending documents
After submission, the documents go to the conference queue, considering the criteria established in the published notices.
A list of admissions is available on the Foundation’s website, with a list of required documents. In case of questions, there is a call center that works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, by calling (83) 3229-9103.
In this call, approved candidates in mid-level, technical and higher-level positions, among candidates with wide competition and people with disabilities (PWD). Workers must work at the Dom José Maria Pires Metropolitan Hospital, in Santa Rita.
The PB Saúde contest has already summoned more than 1,500 candidates who have qualified for the objective and title tests. According to the notice, the contest is valid for 24 months and can be extended for another 24 months.