Anvisa approves emergency use of antiviral against covid

Anvisa released the emergency use of the drug molnupiravir, an antiviral pill, against covid-19. The request had been made in November 2021. The drug is produced by the pharmaceutical company Merck, known as MSD in Brazil.

As it is an emergency approval, Anvisa must still monitor data on the quality of the drug administered on a large scale in the population. Some uncertainties about its effects mean that, for the time being, the drug is not yet recommended for pregnant and lactating women.

Dosage in adult patients is 800 mg (four 200 mg capsules) orally every 12 hours with or without food.

Molnupiravir should be used in adult patients, with the disease in its initial stage, five days after the onset of symptoms and has a 30% effectiveness in preventing serious cases and deaths from covid-19, according to the first results.

The drug has already been approved by regulatory agencies in the United States (FDA), Europe (EMA), Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, as well as the World Health Organization. In all, it is in use in 17 countries.

Other drugs against Covid

The National Health Surveillance Agency has also approved other drugs to treat the disease. At the end of March, again on an emergency basis, Paxlovid was authorized for patients with early-stage Covid-19. It has 89% effectiveness against severe cases of the disease.

In early April, it was the turn of baricitinib to have its use approved, but being intended for hospitalized patients who are receiving mechanical ventilation.