Anvisa orders batches of counterfeit arthritis medicine to be seized

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined today the seizure and prohibition of the distribution, commercialization and use of counterfeit units of the drug Humira AC, commonly used for the treatment of arthritis.

According to the regulatory agency, the batch with counterfeits is number 1146607, manufactured in May 2021 and valid until January 2023. The counterfeit, still according to Anvisa, is in the form of filling the syringe.

The measure taken by Anvisa was made after AbbVie, pharmaceutical holder of the drug’s registration, communicated the irregularity to the agency. According to the company, the batch has the following differences from the original drug:

difference in blister closure [embalagem];

difference in color of security marking;

differences in color and font size on the blister;

different dimensions of packages;

absence of Braille (language for the blind) marking on the secondary packaging.

In the resolution published today, Anvisa asks the health services, if they receive units of the drug, before using them, make a thorough check of the packaging and the product label.

If units with the characteristics of counterfeiting described are identified, the agency asks that the products not be used and that Anvisa be notified immediately.

AbbVie informed that it reported the fact to Anvisa and the hospitals that held the counterfeit units on April 29. “We are working with health authorities and other relevant authorities to facilitate the investigation and minimize any additional impacts,” reads the company’s note sent to UOL.

Check below images of the differences between the original and the counterfeit product:

Anvisa pointed out a difference in drug packaging Image: Disclosure/Anvisa