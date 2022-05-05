Apple, Google and Microsoft announce the implementation of passwordless login – Época Negócios

+



Apple, Google and Microsoft have announced commitments to implement passwordless technologies on their platforms (Photo: unsplash)

In a joint effort, Apple, Google and Microsoft today announced a commitment to implement passwordless support for login standards. FIDO across all mobile platforms (iOS and Android operating systems), desktop environments (MacOS and Windows) and browsers (Safari, Chrome and Edge). The feature is expected to be available over the next year.

+”I forgot my password”: is it possible to create a future without passwords?

“Just as we designed our products to be intuitive and capable, we also designed them to be private and secure,” said Kurt Knight, Apple’s senior director of Platform Product Marketing. “Working with the industry to establish new, more secure login methods that offer better protection and eliminate password vulnerabilities is central to our commitment to creating products that deliver maximum security and a seamless user experience.”

According to The Verge, the passwordless login process will allow users to choose their phones as the primary authentication device for apps, websites and other digital services. With that, unlocking the device with PIN, pattern design or fingerprint will be enough to enter the web services, without the need to enter a password.

This action will take place through the use of a unique cryptographic token, called an access key, which is shared between the phone and the website.

By making logins dependent on a physical device, the companies’ idea is that users benefit simultaneously from simplicity and security. In practice, it will be the following: with this novelty, it will no longer be mandatory to remember the login details in the services or compromise security by reusing the same password in several places. According to big techs, this will also make it harder for hackers to compromise login details remotely.

“With passwords on your mobile device, you can sign in to an app or service on virtually any device, regardless of what platform or browser the device is running,” said Vasu Jakkal, vice president of Security, Compliance, Identity and Privacy at Microsoft. , in a statement. “For example, users can log into a Google Chrome browser running on Microsoft Windows – using a passkey on an Apple device.”

