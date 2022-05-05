Arapongas starts second phase of flu vaccination; see the new priority groups

The Municipality of Arapongas, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that from this Wednesday, 4th, the new stage of vaccination against influenza (Influenza) will begin, which will serve new priority groups, they are: pregnant women; puerperal women; people with comorbidities and teachers. The previous stage was intended for the elderly over 60 years, health professionals and children aged six months to under five years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days). “We opened up to these new groups. Remembering that previous groups who have not yet taken the vaccine can also look for our service points. It is important that as many people as possible are vaccinated, in order to have a satisfactory rate of reach”, emphasizes the Secretary of Health, Moacir Paludetto Jr.

VACCINE – Produced by the Butantan Institute, the current version of the Influenza vaccine is trivalent, being composed of the H1N1, H3N2 (Darwin) and the B strain. Health. The estimated public for the second stage of the Influenza immunization campaign is 2.2 million people. Since the beginning of vaccinations, on April 4, 841,532 doses have been applied so far throughout Paraná.

PLACES FOR VACCINATION (Monday to Friday)

– Emergency Service 18 Hours Cj. Palmares (Rua Tanatau, Nº 520)

– Emergency Service 18 Hours Cj. Petrópolis (Rua Pato Mergulhador nº 280)

– Emergency Service 18 Hours Cj. Flamingos (Rua Iratauá, corner with Albatroz Real)

– Jaime de Lima (Juriti Street, 1177)

– Baby Clinic (Rua Perdizes, nº 1420 – downtown)

-UBS Araucaria ((Rua Sairá Dourada n° 390, Alma de Gato corner)

– UBS Aricanduva (Rua Caiapó S/N)

– UBS Bandeirantes (Rua Mergulhador, nº 690)

– UBS CAIC (Rua Codornix, nº 153)

– UBS Centauro (Rua Mutum Poranga, nº189)

– Tropical UBS (Dancer Street, corner with Eye of Fire Y/N)

ON THE WEEKENDS

Municipal Laboratory of Clinical Analysis (Rua Atingau, next to the UPA 24Horas). VACCINE: against the flu and Covid-19.

DOCUMENTATION

– Vaccination card

– SUS card

– Personal document (CPF).

– TEACHERS: They must include documentation that proves a link to the profession

– Comorbidities: Medical declaration.