Argentina confirms 1st case of ‘mystery hepatitis’ in Latin America

The Argentine Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday a case of severe acute hepatitis in an eight-year-old patient. The boy is treated at a pediatric hospital in the city of Rosario, about 300 km from Buenos Aires. This is the first of the disease in Latin America.

Last month, the WHO (World Health Organization) issued an alert about this unknown hepatitis, which is affecting previously healthy children and adolescents. Yesterday, the institution reported that 228 cases were registered in at least 20 countries, mainly in Europe.

According to the WHO, about 10% of these children needed a liver transplant and there is a record of at least one death.

The country with the most records is the United Kingdom, which reported that the condition is not related to the covid-19 vaccine, as spread on social media. None of the patients in the country were immunized against the disease because they were too young to receive the doses.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver usually caused by a viral infection. But the disease can also be brought on by exposure to some chemicals, excessive consumption of alcohol, drugs, and certain genetic disorders.

According to the WHO, investigations are still ongoing to discover the causative agent. For now, the entity classifies the disease as “acute hepatitis of unknown etiology”. Some of the theories raised are the possibility of an adenovirus, a type of infectious agent, or a sequel to covid-19.