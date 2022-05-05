As a measure to relieve the HR, Paulo Câmara government creates a new neurology hospital and contracts 52 beds in health units

You neurological trauma are one of the main causes that lead patients to the services of the largest public emergency in the North and Northeast of Brazil, the Hospital da Restauração (HR), in Derby, central area of ​​Recife. The unit is already operating far beyond its capacity, with about a thousand beds, several patients in corridors, stretchers on the floor and precarious infrastructure, which leads to problems that impair patient care, such as leaking water pipes and falling ceilings. of the ceiling occurred last Monday (2).

as an attempt to unburden the HR and expand the offer of dignified assistance to patients who have neurological problems that require immediate care (such as traffic accidents that lead to head trauma), the government of Pernambuco started, at the end of March, the activities of the Rear Hospital in Neurology of Pernambucolocated in the Prado, West Zone of the city, where the Santa Lúcia Maternity Hospital operated.

Also to relieve the emergencies that care for patients with neurological trauma, the government of Pernambuco made the contracting of 52 beds, distributed between Hospital Maria Lucinda and Memorial Guararapes. The SES informs that these vacancies are already receiving patients.

Despite having started receiving patients more than a month ago, the new rear hospital had no disclosure about this beginning, as with other government deliveries. Asked why this did not happen, the press office of State Department of Health (SES) clarified that he was waiting for the unit to have the flows organized and reach the maximum capacity of 85 beds to announce the opening.

The unit is managed by Martiniano Fernandes Hospital Management Foundation (FGH)which also manages Emergency Care Units, Specialized Care Units and three other hospitals, such as Miguel Arraes de Alencar, Dom Helder Câmara and Dom Malan, in Petrolina, in the Sertão do Estado.

The regulation of the beds of the Rear Hospital in Neurology of Pernambuco stays with the SES. According to the ministry, the government of Pernambuco invested around R$ 2.3 million to put the new hospital to work as a the rear of the Restauração and Pelopidas Silveira (HPS), in Curado, West Zone of the capital. The latter, which offers medical care in the specialties of neurology, neurosurgery and cardiology, is also feeling the growing pressure of demand for care.

In this scenario, the promise of government of Paulo Câmara is to expand the number of beds in neurology to try to control the crisis that came to light with the chaos in HR. So far, the Rear Hospital in Neurology operates with 55 beds – all in the infirmary. Until the afternoon of this Wednesday (4), ten are unoccupied, but already in the process to receive patients from the HR and HPS.

According to SES, the Pernambuco government’s goal is to make the new hospital reach its maximum capacity of 85 beds, 10 of which are in intensive care (ICU). Unlike the HR, the Hospital de Reaguarda em Neurologia does not work as an open door. Patients need to be referred by health units – the main ones are Restauração and Pelopidas.

Indefiniteness

On the other hand, it remains Uncertain the new destination of the Covid-19 Reference Hospital Boa Viagem Unit (Old Alfa), in the South Zone of Recife, which will no longer receive patients with symptoms of the disease. The State Secretary of Health, André Longo, announced just over 15 days ago that the state government is clearly demobilizing Alfa and wants to give the hospital another destination.

Currently, Alfa operates with 260 beds, 100 of which are in intensive care (ICU) and 160 in the ward. Less than 80% are busy. The total capacity of the unit is 300 beds.

The founding director of Alfa, oncologist Iran Costa, says they are under study two models for the new destination of the Alfa. One is to leave the unit as back-end to guarantee service and relieve units, such as Hospital da Restauração, which are overloaded with assistance in cases of traffic accidents, attacks by firearms and stabbing weapons, as well as neurosurgery patients. “Another model we look at is to make the Alfa a large general surgery hospital“, informs Iran Costa.

On Tuesday (3), in an interview with Radio Newspaperthe director of HR, Miguel Arcanjo, commented on this proposal by the state government, through SES, to transform the former Alfa Hospital in rear for neurology and neurosurgery. “There is a proposal to open 100 beds in the short term, since the Alfa is being reactivated for another purpose, which is that of neurology and neurosurgery in the State of Pernambuco. With this, we will have a decrease of at least 60 to 70 patients in the plot unit, which are neurosurgical patients who are awaiting surgery”, he highlighted.