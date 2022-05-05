At CCJ, Davi commands floor approval for health and endemic agents – SelesNafes.com

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee unanimously approved, this Wednesday (4), the proposal for a national salary floor for community health and endemic agents. The proposal must be voted on later today in the plenary.

The project has been stalled for 11 years by the commission, and was approved after an agreement was reached by the CCJ president, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (UB-AP). The proposed amendment provides for a floor of two minimum wages, around R$ 2,400.

The PEC had already passed through the Chamber of Deputies, and in the Senate it was reported by Fernando Collor (PTB-AL), by designation of the committee’s president, who also leads the União Brasil bench in the Senate. Davi recalled that it was Collor, during his government (1990-1992), who idealized the figure of community health agents.

“These professionals do an excellent job in basic health. Ensuring the minimum wage is a matter of justice. Today, there are around 400,000 community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases distributed throughout Brazil,” says Davi.

The PEC also provides for unhealthy work and special retirement benefits, and determines that states, the Federal District and municipalities must establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities, in order to value the work of these professionals.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco agreed to put the PEC on the agenda for today’s session.