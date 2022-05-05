Benchmarks show Radeon RX 6950XT above GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT results have also been leaked

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is the fastest (and most consuming) graphics card on the market today, but according to leaked benchmarksAMD is coming to dethrone the rival’s high-end GPU with its Radeon RX 6950 XT, even if by little difference. The GPU belongs to an update that AMD is making to its entire lineup of RDNA 2-based graphics cards.

The WCCFtech website had access to the results of benchmarks made in 3DMark. The tests were also done with the other video cards that should arrive together with the Radeon RX 6950 XT, the RX 6750 XT and the RX 6650 XT. In the Time Spy benchmark, AMD’s next high-end GPU scored 22209, against the RTX 3090 Ti’s 20855, as the website presents.

The difference of around 6.5% between the RX 6950 XT and RTX 3090 Ti is smaller than the results obtained by rival base SKUs (RX 6900 XT/RTX 3090) in the same benchmark, which is around 7%, with an advantage for NVIDIA. According to WCCFtech, the RTX 3090 Ti overclocked to 2200 MHz and memory at 23.5 Gbps is 1% ahead of the RX 6950 XT operating at base clock and says that the top of the line would pass the RTX 3090 Ti easily overclocked.

Still using Time Spy as a reference, the RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT GPUs performed better than the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 respectively, according to WCCFtech. The site does not compare the results of the RX 6950 XT, nor the other two GPUs, obtained in the Fire Strike and Port Royal benchmarks with the NVIDIA solutions.

But regarding the results of the three new RDNA 2 GPUs at Port Royal, WCCFtech says the RX 6950 XT performs ray tracing “close” to the RTX 3080. The RX 6750 XT performs close to the RTX 2080, but ” well below” the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RX 6650 XT is “a little faster” than the RTX 3050 in that same test.

All benchmarks with the new graphics cards from the Radeon 6000 lineup used the reference models, with the new design and black color, which has already been confirmed by a store. AMD is still quiet about these cards, but they are expected later this month.

Source: WCCFtech