Blizzard reveals the curious Warcraft Arclight Rumble and promises to release the title in 2022, for Android and iOS devices ⋆

Last week, as I highlighted here at MMORPGBRa Blizzard promised that he would soon reveal his infamous “warcraft mobile”. Then, yesterday, May 3rd, the promise was fulfilled. That’s right! The developer introduced the world to the curious Warcraft Arclight Rumble and promised that he will release the adventure in 2022, for Android and iOS devices (in some countries and regions)… will we know this great news?

Supported by a very animated trailer (which you can check out just below this post), Blizzard has revealed the curious Warcraft Arclight Rumble. Overall, the game will lean more towards strategic experiences and will give players the opportunity to build armies using heroes and villains from the Warcraft universe. As explained by the devs, at first, the game will have more than 60 characters and a campaign made up of a large number of missions. In addition, the PVP mode promises to generate very interesting disputes. In this sense, the game seems to have an “air of minion masters”.

In the release that provided more details about the title, we also had mention of systems related to creating and managing guilds, raids, dungeons, and other aspects of the experience. All in all, it looks like Warcraft Arclight Rumble is going to offer Warcraft fans something completely different and it might be that the ideas end up pleasing. So, if the first impressions left by the title were good enough for you, I suggest you visit the game’s official website, to get more information and start the pre-registration process (only available for Android devices at the moment). Remembering that we still need to know in which countries and regions the game will be made available, that is, we have to hope for Brazil to be on the list.

