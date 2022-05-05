Bolsonaro vetoes extension of the waiver of targets for SUS contractors – Senado Notícias

President Jair Bolsonaro fully vetoed a project that extends, until June 30, the exemption from meeting performance targets for entities that provide services to the Unified Health System (SUS). The text also provides for the full transfer of the amounts contracted due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to Message 214/2022, sent on Wednesday (4) to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, with the edition of the ordinance that declared the end of the “public health emergency of national interest”, scheduled to come into force on 22 May, no further extension will be required.

On the initiative of Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP), PL 2,753/2021 was approved in the form of a substitute by the Plenary on March 23, with rapporteurship by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA). The suspension of targets had been established by Law 13,992 of 2020, valid from the previous March 1, and was extended twice due to the continuity of the pandemic, through laws 14,061/2020 and 14,189/2021. The last extension ensured flexibility until December 31, 2021.

The Constitution determines that the veto be considered in a session of Congress, being necessary the absolute majority of the votes of deputies and senators for its rejection. The veto not considered after 30 days of its receipt is automatically included in the Congress agenda, blocking the other deliberations until it is voted on.