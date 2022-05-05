Bungie defends the right to abortion in the United States of America

Bungie used its official website to respond to the US Supreme Court’s plans to overturn Roe v Wade, something that would fundamentally prevent women from having an abortion.

The Destiny studio is absolutely against this decision stating that if it happened it would be a serious blow to freedom in America but also to human rights.

“At Bungie, we believe that everyone has the right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed in all facets of life… Bungie is committed to protecting the freedom and privacy of our employees and supporting everyone employees affected by this decision.”

“Defending reproductive choice and freedom is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.”

The studio used its Twitter account to reaffirm its support for women’s rights, but several users were quick to criticize Bungie, saying they shouldn’t get involved in political issues.

However, Bungie’s Twitter manager, without any hindrance, responded to the letter:

“We chose a side and it wasn’t difficult. Our company values ​​exist beyond our games”, was one of the answers. “We prefer to use our platform to make the world better for our employees and beyond,” was another.

You can see these interactions in the following tweet.

A very good morning to whoever at @bungie is running the social account and is absolutely taking no shit. pic.twitter.com/O9v7NauWAO — Matt (@munkimatt) May 4, 2022