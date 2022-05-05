Camila Cabello was embarrassed to talk about mental health because she thought her ‘brain was broken’ – Entertainment

Camila Cabello, 25, had a heartfelt conversation with Selena Gomez about the mental health issues she’s faced and admitted that she’s already felt ashamed to speak out about it because she thought her “brain was broken”.

“I felt really anxious even talking about these things because I think before I started this journey I was almost afraid of being discovered, like ‘this is weird, my brain is broken, this is not normal,'” she said during an interview. for the May issue of Wondermind Magazine.

The singer also gave details of how she felt during the anxiety attacks. “It all feels dizzying and overwhelming at the time. It’s like you’re in this situation thinking, ‘Just help me out.’

“In my body, I feel a tightness, almost like I can’t move, like my hands are tied and everything is tied up,” he added.

She also revealed that social prejudice in relation to issues and care related to mental health contributed a lot to her insecurity when talking about the subject and left her frustrated.

“I feel that [o estigma] exists even more in the older generations. People my parents’ age are so ashamed of needing therapy or experiencing anxiety. The stigma around admitting that you need help is something that frustrates me because sometimes people think, ‘No, I don’t need this, I just need some free time’.”

“Just because you’re in therapy doesn’t mean something is more wrong with you than it is with other people. We all have issues we can work through, and that doesn’t mean you’re ‘crazy’ or sick.”



