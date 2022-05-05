Case of Madeleine, a girl who disappeared in Portugal, turns around after 15 years; understand

German Christian B., 45, was formally identified by Portuguese authorities at the end of April this year for Madeleine’s disappearance. Portugal now has him as the main suspect for the disappearance of the British girl in the Algarve, in 2007. In addition to this crime, others are attributed to the man.

The suspect has other convictions for child sexual abuse. Since being appointed as such, he has been investigated in several similar crimes, including the disappearance of 5-year-old Inga Gehnricke in a forest in Stendhal, west of Berlin (Germany), of 6-year-old René Hasse. years old, in 2015, and Joana Cipriano, 8 years old, in 1996, both also in the Algarve. The disappearance of the Portuguese boy Jair Soares, 7 years old, on a beach in Holland, in 2004, is also associated with the German.

Friedrich Fülscher, the suspect’s lawyer, told the German newspaper Bild that “without knowing the Portuguese legal situation in detail, I assume that this measure is a procedural trick to avoid the imminent prescription in a few days”.

Christian denies involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. In a statement, the Public Ministry of Portugal said that the measure was not motivated by the date, but by “strong indications” of the practice of a crime, although they did not find a body.

The UOL website reports that German authorities say they received new complaints linking the suspect to the case in 2013. The complaints came after the girl’s parents appeared on a national unsolved crimes program to ask for help.

After the interview, a whistleblower said the girl was where Madeleine disappeared within 30 minutes.

Remember the case:

British Madeleine McCann disappeared from an Algarve resort in 2007. She was on vacation with her family when she disappeared. The case gained worldwide commotion and scared thousands of people.

She and her siblings were in a room alone, sleeping while their parents and friends ate dinner. When they went to check on the children, they saw that the girl had disappeared.

The crime gave rise to an international campaign to find her and her photo “went around the world”.