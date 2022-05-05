Chamber approves new floor for nurses; see values

The Plenary of Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (4) the project that establishes the national floor of nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives (PL 2564/20). According to the proposal, the minimum initial amount for nurses will be R$ 4,750, to be paid by public and private health services.

In other cases, there will be proportionality: 70% of the floor for nurses for nursing technicians; and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

Despite the approval of a salary floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375.00 for nursing assistants and midwives, the measure still faces a problem that is the lack of resources, or what technicians call “budget allocation”. When creating an expense, congressmen need to say where the money will come from.

The columnist of this JCRomoaldo de Souza, warned that over the last few months, a solid alliance has been formed against the project, made up of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), the National Front of Mayors (FNP) and the private hospital networks, which point to the unfeasibility of the proposal.

Another uncertainty concerns the size of the expense. THE Ministry of Health informed that the impact on the budget could reach R$ 23 billion this year, and R$ 25 billion from 2023. The calculations of the Chamber of Deputies are more modest. It is believed in Parliament that around R$ 16 billion will be needed per year.

The mayors claim that Congress creates expenses for city halls to pay the bill, without pointing out alternatives saying where the money will be taken from. Private hospitals say the pandemic has reduced the sector’s profitability. That is, little or almost no goodwill to approve the measure creating the minimum salary for nurses, nursing technicians, assistants and midwives.