Chamber approves project that sets salary floor for nurses, technicians, assistants and midwives | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (4) a bill that sets the national salary floor for nurses at R$ 4,750.

The text, approved by a large majority (449 to 12), goes to President Jair Bolsonaro for sanction. However, parliamentarians claim that the text will only be forwarded to the Planalto after a new proposal finds a source of funding for the measure (see below).

The proposal, authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), also defines salary floors for nursing technicians (R$ 3,325), nursing assistants (R$ 2,375) and midwives (R$ 2,375). The values ​​for these professionals are calculated on top of the floor for nurses: 70%, 50% and 50% of the R$ 4,750 foreseen in the project, respectively.

The project had already been approved by the Senate in November 2021. The rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), maintained the proposal as approved by the senators.

In this Wednesday’s vote, the Chamber’s plenary was packed with nurses, who were pressing for a speedy approval of the proposal.

According to the text, the floors will be updated annually based on inflation calculated by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The salary floor will come into effect immediately after publication, ensuring that the current salaries and salaries above the floor are maintained.

In his opinion, Zanotto states that nursing professionals make up more than 70% of the health workforce, with 90% of these professionals being women.

“Nursing, together with other health professionals, was on the front line in combating the transmission of Covid-19, risking their own lives, and also participates effectively in the vaccination of Brazilians”, argued the rapporteur, who said that the wage floor is a “historic struggle”, since the first bill on the subject comes from 1947.

“With the salary floor we will give a little more dignity to nurses, technicians and nursing assistants or midwives”, he said.

At the beginning of the month, Jornal Nacional showed in a report the speed in helping and the dedication of health professionals – see in the video below:

Speed ​​and dedication of doctors and rescuers are crucial to saving lives

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), held off the analysis of the text, according to him, to discuss a source of funding for the floor.

A working group was created to analyze the matter. In it, several studies were pointed out with the financial impact of the change. The numbers differ on the data source, number of professionals and tax rate (see below).

The rapporteur of the matter, however, did not present, in her opinion, a source of funding for the measure. Zanotto says that the amount “is restricted to approximately R$ 50 million per year in the Union”, an expense that, according to her, can be “absorbed by the specific appropriations and/or generic credits foreseen for the year”.

“This is a very small amount compared to the annual allocations contained in the programs of Ministries such as Health and Education, which bring together several of the professionals reached by the proposal”, he argues.

In his opinion, Zanotto did not deal with expenditures in the municipal and state public spheres, or in the private sector.

Until the beginning of the vote this Wednesday, the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said that there was still no source of funding for the measure and that he hoped that by the end of the vote a ” solution”.

“We [governo] we want to vote on the project, but we want to deliver the amount on the nurses’ paycheck. So I hope that by the end of this vote we will find a solution that will make it possible to source these resources, so that everyone leaves here with the certainty that it was indeed a victory”, said Barros.

Zanotto also said that there is an understanding so that, through a new proposal in Congress, a source of appeal for the measure can be found. According to her, it will be necessary to wait for this procedure to send the project approved this Wednesday for presidential sanction.

“Here in the Chamber, we have several parliamentary and Senate initiatives that seek to guarantee the respective funding. Therefore, as was assumed with Brazilian nursing, it will not be next week that this project will go to presidential sanction. And yes, as soon as we vote for the PEC [proposta de emenda à Constituição] in the two rounds in the Senate, in the two rounds here in the Chamber, and we guarantee the respective funding.”

Also in plenary, Ricardo Barros spoke in the same vein.

Earlier, the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), spoke of a PEC to “remedie a vice of apparent unconstitutionality in this project of the nurses’ floor”.

“It is necessary to look into this study to identify a source of funding for the payment of this national floor for nurses, a Senate project, pending consideration in the Chamber”, he said.

“There is an initiative, a PEC to remedy a vice of apparent unconstitutionality in this project for the nurses’ floor. There is all our desire to evolve in this PEC that corrects this vice to avoid pointing out the unconstitutionality of the project.”

According to a document presented by the working group that analyzed the project, the Ministry of Health predicts that the total impact will be R$ 22.5 billion, with R$ 14 billion in the public sector and R$ 8 billion in the private sector.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) point to a total impact of R$ 26.5 billion for professionals in the public sector and service providers of the Unified Health System (SUS). ), in states, municipalities and the Federal District. According to the organizations, there are risks of exceeding the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) for personnel expenses.

The Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points to a total impact of BRL 16.3 billion, as follows:

Federal Public Sector: BRL 24.9 million per year

State Public Sector: BRL 1.6 billion annually

Municipal Public Sector: BRL 4.1 billion annually

Public Sector (others): BRL 86.6 million per year

Private Companies: BRL 5.4 billion annually

Non-Profit Entities: BRL 5 billion annually

The National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp) points to an impact of around R$ 12.1 billion per year, of which R$ 6.4 billion in the non-profit private sector and R$ 5.8 billion in the for-profit private sector.