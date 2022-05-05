Chamber approves salary floor for nurses and other categories of health professionals

Nurses will start to receive salaries of at least R$ 4,750.00, while technicians, assistants and midwives have lower fixed values.

Voting had a large score in favor of approving the floor



THE Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 4th, the creation of a salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The proposal, authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) had a wide score for approval, of 449 votes in favor and only 12 against, and now goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but before parliamentarians must indicate a source for the cost of extra expenses that it will cause. For nurses, the minimum salary was set at R$ 4,750; that of nursing technicians was defined at R$ 3,325 (70% of nurses), and that of nursing assistants and midwives, at R$ 2,375 (50%). The floors will undergo an annual adjustment in accordance with the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and take effect immediately after the sanction; the law ensures that wages greater than the floor will remain as they are. The Chamber’s galleries were crowded with representatives of the categories, who celebrated the approval.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PL-AL) held off the discussion of the project for a while because he considered it necessary for the project to have a defined source of funding. The project ended up being approved before this source was identified, but the rapporteur, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), indicated in the plenary that it will be defined before the proposal is sent for sanction, and deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR ), government leader in the Chamber, spoke in the same vein. There are discrepancies in the total estimated extra expenses with the project: in a document presented by the working group that analyzed the project, the Ministry of Health predicts that the total impact will be R$ 22.5 billion, with R$ 14 billion in the public sector and R$ 8 billion in the private sector. The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) point to a total impact of BRL 26.5 billion for public sector professionals and service providers of the Unified Health System (SUS) , in states, municipalities and the Federal District. According to the organizations, there are risks of exceeding the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) for personnel expenses. The Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points to a total impact of BRL 16.3 billion, as follows: BRL 5.8 billion for the public sector, in different spheres, BRL 5.4 billion for private companies and $5 billion for nonprofits. The National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp) points to an impact of around R$ 12.1 billion per year, of which R$ 6.4 billion in the non-profit private sector and R$ 5.8 billion in the for-profit private sector.